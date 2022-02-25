Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2022: PBA, PPL.TO, XOM, OII

Energy stocks were rebounding this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 2.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.93 to $90.88 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $2.48 to $96.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.15 lower at $4.49 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) climbed 2.5% after overnight reporting Q4 net income of CA$0.08 ($0.063) per share, reversing a CA$2.28 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020 while revenue for the Canadian pipeline company grew more than 52% over-year ago levels to CA$2.56 billion, exceeding the CA$1.94 billion analyst mean.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was posting a 2.5% gain after announcing plans to sell its 40% equity interest in four oil mining licenses offshore Nigeria to local operator Seplat Energy. The energy major Friday also said it would be spending around $400 million to expand a carbon capture and storage facility in Wyoming.

Oceaneering International (OII) fell 6.1% after the subsea robotics company late Thursday reported a Q4 revenue of $466.7 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $468 million. The company also warned it expects Q1 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization "to be significantly lower on lower revenue."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.