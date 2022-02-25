Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2022: EZFL,PBA,PPL.TO,XOM,OII

Energy stocks continued to rebound this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.2% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 2.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.22 lower at $91.59 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $0.72 to $98.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.17 to $4.47 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, EzFill Holdings (EZFL) rose 5% on Friday after announcing an exclusive agreement to regularly service the Brickell Place Marina's 200 boat customers in Miami, Florida. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but ExFill said the owners will only need to provide their location and schedule a delivery time through the EzFill app to refill their boats.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was posting a 2.6% gain after announcing plans to sell its 40% equity interest in four oil mining licenses and additional assets offshore Nigeria to local operator Seplat Energy. Exxon Friday also said it will spend around $400 million to expand a carbon capture and storage facility in Wyoming over the next three years.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) climbed 2.5% after overnight reporting Q4 net income of CA$0.08 ($0.063) per share, reversing a CA$2.28 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2020 while revenue for the Canadian pipeline company grew more than 52% over year-ago levels to CA$2.56 billion, exceeding the CA$1.94 billion analyst mean.

Among decliners, Oceaneering International (OII) fell 4.5% after the subsea robotics company late Thursday reported Q4 revenue of $466.7 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $468 million. The company also warned it expects Q1 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization "to be significantly lower on lower revenue."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.