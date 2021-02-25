Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2021: TGP, TNK, TTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.78% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.47% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.20%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.36 at $62.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.34 to $65.84 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cent lower at $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) was gaining 3% after reporting Q4 adjusted net income of $0.61 per unit, up from $0.56 a year earlier. The average forecast by analysts was for adjusted net income per unit of $0.59.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) was marginally lower as it swung to a Q4 adjusted loss of $1.21 per share from earnings of $2.47 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted per share of $0.95.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) was down more than 1% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, compared with earnings of $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.

