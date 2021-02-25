Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2021: PDCE,GASS,TTI,TS

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 31 cents higher at $63.53 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 22 cents to $66.82 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures declined 2 cents to $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PDC Energy (PDCE) rose as much as 16% on Wednesday, reaching a 22-month high of $39.08 a share, after reporting improved Q4 earnings topping Wall Street expectations and announcing plans to return more than $120 million to investors this year by restarting its stock buyback and dividend programs. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.10 per share, up from $0.60 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.89 per share adjusted profit.

Tenaris SA (TS) climbed more than 16% after late Wednesday reporting a surprise Q4 profit of $0.18 per American depositary share, down from $0.26 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a break-even quarter by the oilfields supplier and services company. Net sales fell 35% from year-ago levels to $1.13 billion, also topping the $1.06 billion analyst mean.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) was 1% higher in late trade, overcoming an earlier decline, after reporting an adjusted Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share net loss for the oil and gas services company during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items.

To the downside, StealthGas (GASS) slid over 5% after the liquified natural gas carrier company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.03 per share, down from $0.04 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and trailing the lone-analysis call expecting a $0.09 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.