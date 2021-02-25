Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2021: GASS,TTI,TS

Energy
Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 23 cents to $63.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 7 cents to $66.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, StealthGas (GASS) slid 1.8% after the liquified natural gas carrier company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.03 per share, down from $0.04 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and trailing the lone-analysis call expecting a $0.09 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) was fractionally lower after the oil and gas services company reported a 44.4% year-over-year decline in Q4 revenue to $75.5 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $111.7 million in revenue for the final three months of 2020.

To the upside, Tenaris SA (TS) rose over 15% after late Wednesday reporting a surprise Q4 profit of $0.18 per American depository share, down from $0.26 per share during the same quater in 2019 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a break-even quarter by the oilfields supplier and services company. Net sales fell 35% from year-ago levels to $1.13 billion, also topping the $1.06 billion analyst mean.

