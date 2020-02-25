Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2020: FI,DNR,BSM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.32%

CVX -2.35%

COP -3.22%

SLB -3.27%

OXY -5.45%

Energy stocks continue to lose ground on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency lowered its outlook for growth in global oil demand to its lowest level in a decade. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 1.7% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 2.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 89 cents to $50.54 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 83 cents to $55.47 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Frank's International (FI) climbed 3% after the oilfield-services company authorized a new, $40 million stock buyback program, upstaging Q4 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations.

In other sector news:

(+) Denbury Resources (DNR) was 4.7% lower this afternoon, giving back an earlier advance Tuesday, after the company reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.09 per share, slipping $0.01 per share compared with the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ survey expecting a $0.07 per share non-GAAP profit. Total revenue declined to $310.6 million, roughly in-line with the analyst mean.

(-) Black Stone Minerals (BSM) dropped 9.4% after the oil and natural gas company reported big declines in Q4 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and missing analyst estimates. It earned $0.17 per unit during the final three months of 2019 on $103 million in revenue, down from $0.72 per unit and $246 million in revenue last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.26 per share profit on $127 million in revenue.

