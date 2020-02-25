Energy
FI

Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2020: FI,DNR,BSM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.32%

CVX -2.35%

COP -3.22%

SLB -3.27%

OXY -5.45%

Energy stocks continue to lose ground on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency lowered its outlook for growth in global oil demand to its lowest level in a decade. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 1.7% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 2.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 89 cents to $50.54 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 83 cents to $55.47 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Frank's International (FI) climbed 3% after the oilfield-services company authorized a new, $40 million stock buyback program, upstaging Q4 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations.

In other sector news:

(+) Denbury Resources (DNR) was 4.7% lower this afternoon, giving back an earlier advance Tuesday, after the company reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.09 per share, slipping $0.01 per share compared with the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ survey expecting a $0.07 per share non-GAAP profit. Total revenue declined to $310.6 million, roughly in-line with the analyst mean.

(-) Black Stone Minerals (BSM) dropped 9.4% after the oil and natural gas company reported big declines in Q4 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and missing analyst estimates. It earned $0.17 per unit during the final three months of 2019 on $103 million in revenue, down from $0.72 per unit and $246 million in revenue last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.26 per share profit on $127 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FI DNR BSM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular