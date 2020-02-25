Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2020: CQP,FI,DNR,BSM

Top Energy Stocks
Losses for energy stocks accelerated Tuesday afternoon, adding to declines that followed the International Energy Agency earlier cutting its outlook for global oil demand to a 10-year low. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 3.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 4.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.53 lower at $49.90 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.60A to $54.70 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $1.85 per 1 million BTU.
Among energy stocks moving on news:
(+) Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) was down 2.7% Tuesday afternoon, reversing a morning advance that followed the liquefied natural gas storage and transportation company reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results and increasing its projected 2020 distributions to a range of $2.55 to $2.65 per unit from its $2.46 per unit payout to investors over the past year. The company earned $0.87 per unit during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $1.91 billion in total revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.78 per share GAAP profit on $1.73 billion in revenue.
In other sector news:
(+) Frank's International (FI) climbed 1.1% on Tuesday after the oilfield-services company authorized a new, $40 million stock buyback program, upstaging Q4 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations.
(-) Denbury Resources (DNR) was 7% lower after the company reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.09 per share, slipping $0.01 per share compared with the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ survey expecting a $0.07 per share non-GAAP profit. Total revenue declined to $310.6 million, roughly in-line with the analyst mean.
(-) Black Stone Minerals (BSM) dropped 11% after the oil and natural gas company reported big declines in Q4 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and missing analyst estimates. It earned $0.17 per unit during the final three months of 2019 on $103 million in revenue, down from $0.72 per unit and $246 million in revenue last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.26 per share profit on $127 million in revenue.
