Energy Sector Update for 02/25/2020: BSM, PUMP, CDEV, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.50%

CVX: +0.04%

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.26%

OXY: +0.79%

Energy majors were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.12 at $51.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.17 to $56.13 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.85 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.09% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.77% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) Black Stone Minerals (BSM), which was down more than 4% after it reported Q4 net income attributable to limited partners of $0.17 per common unit, down from $0.72 per common unit a year ago and missing the Street projection of $0.26.

(-) Propetro (PUMP) was slipping nearly 4% after saying it will amend its 2018 and March-quarter financial reports, following the discovery of internal and disclosure control deficiencies.

(+) Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) was up more than 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share, down from $0.12 a year ago and missing the $0.04 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

