Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2023: SWN,DINO,IEP,ACA

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index, however, was posting a 1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.2% higher at $76.32 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.3% to $83.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 6.1% to $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southwestern Energy (SWN) rose 8.5% after the oil and natural gas producer reported an increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $3.38 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $2.95 billion in revenue during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.5 billion in Q4 revenue.

Arcosa (ACA) shares added almost 10% after the energy infrastructure company exceeded analyst estimates with fiscal Q4 results, earning $0.24 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $500.3 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share profit on $475.3 million in revenue.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock was edging 0.4% higher after the energy investments company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.74 per depositary unit, improving on a $1.72 per unit loss during the year-ago period by still missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.15 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

To the downside, HF Sinclair (DINO) shares dropped nearly 6% after the petroleum refinery and marketing company reported a non-GAAP profit of $2.97 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing its $0.11 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $3.60 per share.

