Energy
SWN

Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2023: SWN,DINO,IEP,ACA

February 24, 2023 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index, however, was posting a 1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.2% higher at $76.32 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.3% to $83.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 6.1% to $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southwestern Energy (SWN) rose 8.5% after the oil and natural gas producer reported an increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $3.38 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $2.95 billion in revenue during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.5 billion in Q4 revenue.

Arcosa (ACA) shares added almost 10% after the energy infrastructure company exceeded analyst estimates with fiscal Q4 results, earning $0.24 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $500.3 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share profit on $475.3 million in revenue.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock was edging 0.4% higher after the energy investments company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.74 per depositary unit, improving on a $1.72 per unit loss during the year-ago period by still missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.15 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

To the downside, HF Sinclair (DINO) shares dropped nearly 6% after the petroleum refinery and marketing company reported a non-GAAP profit of $2.97 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing its $0.11 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $3.60 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWN
DINO
IEP
ACA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.