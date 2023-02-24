Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2023: OII, EOG, NOG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by almost 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.66% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.56% at $75.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.51% to $82.63 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.95% higher at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

Oceaneering International (OII) was retreating by more than 5% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per diluted share, up from $0.05 per share a year earlier but below the $0.19 adjusted EPS forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

EOG Resources (EOG) was down more than 4% after it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $3.30 per diluted share, up from $3.09 per share a year earlier but still missing the average forecast of $3.40 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was slightly lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.43 per diluted share, up from $1.06 a year earlier but below the $1.63 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

