Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2023: DINO,IEP,ACA

February 24, 2023 — 01:30 pm EST

Energy stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon with both the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index, however, was posting a 0.41% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.1% to $76.22 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.92% to $82.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.3% higher at $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HF Sinclair (DINO) shares dropped nearly 7% after the petroleum refinery and marketing company reported a non-GAAP profit of $2.97 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing its $0.11 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $3.60 per share.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock was edging 0.1% lower after the energy investments company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.74 per depositary unit, improving on a $1.72 per unit loss during the year-ago period by still missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.15 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Arcosa (ACA) shares added nearly 9% after the energy infrastructure company exceeded analyst estimates with fiscal Q4 results, earning $0.24 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $500.3 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share profit on $475.3 million in revenue.

