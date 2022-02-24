Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2022: MNRL,GLNG,GTLS,SJI

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% decline but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was turning 0.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.71 higher at $92.81 per barrel, well under its early $100.54 peak, while global benchmark Brent crude was trading at $98.52 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.05 to $4.83 per 1 million BTU, reversing an early advance.

In company news, Brigham Minerals (MNRL) declined fractionally after announcing a deal to acquire 1,800 net royalty acres from Echo Minerals, paying around $32.5 million in stock and cash to the privately held oil and gas producer.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was rising 0.5%, rebounding moderately from an early slide that followed the liquified natural gas and shipping company reporting Q4 net income of $6.8 million, down from its $8.1 million profit during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting Golar to earn $10.75 million during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Chart Industries (GTLS) rose 12% after the energy equipment company Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.73 per share, down from $0.91 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 21.3% year-over-year to a best-ever $378.9 million, also exceeding the $373.9 million analyst mean.

South Jersey Industries (SJI) surged as much as 43% on Thursday, touching its highest share price since September 2017, after the electric utility agreed to an $8.1 billion buyout offer from Infrastructure Investments Fund. Under the terms, investors will receive $36 in cash for each of South Jersey shares.

