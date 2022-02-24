Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2022: LNG, PBR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining nearly 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up around 6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $6.95 at $99.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $7.47 to $104.31 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.29 higher at $4.91 per 1 million BTU.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported that its Q4 loss widened to $5.22 per diluted share from $0.77 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP earnings of $2.06 per share. Cheniere Energy shares were recently advancing by more than 8%.

Petrobras (PBR) reported a Q4 net income attributable to shareholders of $5.64 billion, down from $11.51 billion a year earlier. Petrobras was marginally advancing recently.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said Thursday it made a "significant discovery" of light oil and gas on the Venus project in offshore Namibia. TotalEnergies was recently down more than 3%.

