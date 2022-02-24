Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2022: GLNG, GTLS, SJI

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $5.60 at $97.70 per barrel, backing away from an early $100.54 peak, while global benchmark Brent crude still was adding $7.30 to $104.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.21 higher at $4.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Golar LNG (GLNG) was rising 0.6%, rebounding moderately from an early slide that followed the liquified natural gas and shipping company reporting Q4 net income of $6.8 million, down from its $8.1 million profit during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting Golar to earn $10.75 million during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Chart Industries (GTLS) rose nearly 12% after the energy equipment company Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.73 per share, down from $0.91 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 21.3% year-over-year to a best-ever $378.9 million, also exceeding the $373.9 million analyst mean.

South Jersey Industries (SJI) surged as much as 43% on Thursday, touching its highest share price since September 2017, after the electric utility agreed to an $8.1 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Infrastructure Investments Fund. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $36 in cash for each of their South Jersey shares, or 53% above its last closing price.

