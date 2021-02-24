Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2021: PXD,GEVO,LNG,PPIH

Energy stocks surged again on Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rose 3.5% and the Philadelphia Oil-Services Sector index gained 6.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.55 higher at $63.22 per barrel despite an unexpected 1.3 million-barrel rise in commercial supplies last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.57 at $66.94 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.85 per million BTU.

In company news, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) climbed 3% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.07 per share, down from $2.36 per share during the final three months of 2019 but still beating analysts' consensus by $0.37 per share based on a Capital IQ poll. Revenue dropped 30% from year-ago levels to $1.86 billion, exceeding the $1.75 billion analyst mean.

Gevo (GEVO) climbed 5.7% after the biofuels producer said it signed a project memorandum of understanding to build a renewable hydrocarbon facility at a HCS Group site in Speyer, Germany. The project is expected to produce approximately 22 million gallons per year of renewable hydrocarbons and low-carbon aviation fuel by the end of 2024.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) rose 1.2% after the liquified natural gas producer reported a 7.3% year-over-year decline in revenue to $2.79 billion that beat the $2.58 billion Street view.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) turned narrowly higher this afternoon, overcoming an early 6.4% decline, after Wednesday saying it received a new contract worth over $5 million from Italian contractor Saipem SpA to provide welding, coating and thermal insulation for an ongoing pipeline project in the Middle East.

