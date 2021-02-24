Energy
LNG

Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2021: LNG, CQP, HFC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading at the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.84%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.74% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.31%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.58 at $62.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.71 to $66.08 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.86 per 1 million BTU.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was up more than 1% as it reported a Q4 loss of $0.77 per share, compared with EPS of $3.34 in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for EPS of $0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) was unchanged after posting Q4 net income of $0.77 per common unit, down from $0.87 per unit a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected income of $0.62 per unit.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was more than 2% lower as it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.74 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.48 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted loss of $0.71 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNG CQP HFC XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular