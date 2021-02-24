Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2021: LNG, CQP, HFC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading at the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.84%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.74% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.31%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.58 at $62.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.71 to $66.08 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.86 per 1 million BTU.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was up more than 1% as it reported a Q4 loss of $0.77 per share, compared with EPS of $3.34 in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for EPS of $0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) was unchanged after posting Q4 net income of $0.77 per common unit, down from $0.87 per unit a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected income of $0.62 per unit.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was more than 2% lower as it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.74 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.48 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted loss of $0.71 per share.

