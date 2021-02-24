Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2021: GEVO,LNG,PPIH

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 3.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.57 to $63.24 per barrel despite an unexpected 1.3 million-barrel rise in commercial supplies last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.75 to $67.12 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.3% gain.

In company news, Gevo (GEVO) climbed 4.2% after the biofuels producer said it signed a project memorandum of understanding to build a renewable hydrocarbon facility at a HCS Group facility in Speyer, Germany. The project is initially expected to produce around 22 million gallons per year of renewable hydrocarbons and low-carbon sustainable aviation fuel by the end of 2024.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) rose 1.1% after the liquified natural gas producer reported a 7.3% year-over-year decline in revenue, falling to $2.79 billion but still exceeding the $2.58 billion Street view.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) declined 1.3% despite Wednesday saying it received a new contract valued at more than $5 million from Italian contractor Saipem SpA to provide welding, coating and thermal insulation for an ongoing pipeline project in the Middle East. Perma-Pipe is expecting to begin work on the project from its Fujairah facility in the United Arab Emirates before the end of March.

