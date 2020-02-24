Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2020: WMB, KOS, MMP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -2.76%

CVX: -3.03%

COP: -4.41%

SLB: -4.46%

OXY: -3.70%

Energy majors were retreating pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.61 at $50.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.69 to $55.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.86 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 4.75% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.09% lower.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Williams Companies (WMB), which was down more than 3% as media group CNHI reported that the company is withdrawing plans to build the Constitution interstate natural gas pipeline after the project ran into legal trouble.

(-) Kosmos Energy (KOS) was declining more than 5% after it booked a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.09 per share, beating the Capital IQ forecast for a loss of $0.10 per share in the period.

In other sector news:

(-) Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is looking to tap Sentinel Midstream as partner for a plan to build a deepwater oil-exporting terminal offshore the Houston area, S&P Global Platts reported. Magellan Midstream was down 1.5% pre-market Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

