Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2020: GTLS,XOM,BRG,CKH,PE

Energy stocks pared a small portion of their steep declines earlier Monday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 4.0% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 4.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.95 lower at $51.43 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $2.15 to $56.35 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Chart Industries (GTLS) was 1.5% lower on Monday. The oilfield-services firm has signed a letter of cooperation with an ExxonMobil subsidiary and the Indian Oil Corp to accelerate development of virtual pipelines to deliver liquefied natural gas by road, railroads and waterways to regions in India not connected by physical pipelines.

In other sector news:

(=) Brooge Holdings (BROG) rose 1.8%, reversing a prior decline, after the oil and gas company late Friday said it discontinued a joint refinery development project with Sahara Energy due to "differing perspectives and visions." The project called on Sahara to install a modular refinery at Brooge PGIC's terminal in the United Arab Emirates.

(-) Seacor Holdings (CKH) dropped 3.3% after the fuel transportation and logistics company said its Cleancor Energy Solutions acquired a liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fueling station in Palm Springs, Calif. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

(-) Parsley Energy (PE) fell 6.5%. Piper Sandler Monday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas company's price target by $1 to $24 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

