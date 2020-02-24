Energy Sector Update for 02/24/2020: BRoG,CKH,PE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -4.08%

CVX -3.81%

COP -3.19%

SLB -6.29%

OXY -5.32%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon following a nearly 5% drop in crude oil prices as the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak spreads outside of China. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 4.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 4.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil tumbled $2.63 to $50.75 per barrel, dropping almost 5%, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $3.08 to $55.42 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Brooge Holdings (BROG) fell 1.5% after the oil and gas company late Friday said it dicontinued a joint refinery development project with Sahara Energy due to "differing perspectives and visions." The project called on Sahara to install a modular refinery at Brooge PGIC's terminal in the United Arab Emirates.

In other sector news:

(-) Seacor Holdings (CKH) dropped 3.6% after the fuel transportation and logistics company said its Cleancor Energy Solutions acquired a liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fueling station in Palm Springs, Calif. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

(-) Parsley Energy (PE) fell 7.5%. Piper Sandler Monday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas company's price target by $1 to $24 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

