Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2024: NE, OII, XLE, USO, UNG

February 23, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.5% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.7% at $77.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.5% to $82.39 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 6.3% lower at $1.62 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Noble (NE) was slipping 4.7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, down from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.59.

Oceaneering International (OII) was almost 6% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.06 a year earlier, but below the $0.26 forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

