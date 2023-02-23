Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2023: KRP, LNG, FTI

Energy
Energy stocks were sharply higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.0% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.0% to $75.47 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 2.0% to $82.19 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.7% higher at $2.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) sped 9.6% higher after the oil and natural gas company reported higher Q4 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and also beating analyst estimates for the final three months of 2022. It earned $0.48 per share on $68.7 million in revenue, topping the three-analyst mean looking for a $0.29 per share profit on $50.3 million in revenue.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) gained 8.8% after the liquified natural gas company reported Q4 earnings of $15.78 per share, reversing a net loss of $5.22 per share during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $5.93-per-share profit.

TechnipFMC (FTI) added 8.4% in value after the oilfield-services contractor reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, improving on its $0.12 per share adjusted loss during the prior-year period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.04 per share profit, excluding one-time items.

