Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2023: E, LNG, FTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.37% at $74.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.14% to $81.52 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.32% higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) was down more than 4% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net profit of 0.74 euros ($0.78) per diluted share, up from 0.47 euros a year earlier but narrowly missing the consensus of 0.75 euros from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $15.78 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $5.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $5.93.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was gaining over 8% in value after it posted a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.05 per diluted share, narrowing from the adjusted loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.