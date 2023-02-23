Energy
CSIQ

Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2023: CSIQ,FTI,KRP,LNG

February 23, 2023 — 03:40 pm EST

Energy stocks extended their Thursday advance, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.8% in late trade and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.9% to at $75.47 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing 2.0% to $82.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 6.5% to $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) rose 2.1%. The company said its CSI Energy Storage business secured a battery supply agreement with Aypa Power, a Blackstone portfolio company.

TechnipFMC (FTI) added 6.8% after the oilfield-services contractor reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss narrowed from a year earlier, while revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) jumped 9.2% after the oil and natural gas company reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped projections by analysts.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) gained 11% after the liquified natural gas company reported Q4 earnings of $15.78 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.22 a year earlier. Analysts expected EPS of $5.93.

