Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, OVV, GTE, FANG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.4% higher. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up about 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.6% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was only slightly lower at $91.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was fractionally higher at $96.89 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $4.53 per 1 million BTU.

Ovintiv (OVV) is reportedly considering several options for its land in Utah's Uinta basin, including a full or partial sale. The shale producer is looking to hire an investment bank to advise it, with the sale of the assets potentially valued at about $1 billion, sources told Reuters. Ovintiv shares gained about 1.7% recently.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) shares were almost 7% higher after the company reported a Q4 net profit of $0.17 per share, compared with a $0.13 loss per share a year earlier. Oil sales were $146.3 million, up from $64.8 million a year earlier.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported Q4 adjusted net income late Tuesday of $3.63 per diluted share, up from $0.82 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.36 per share. The company's shares were 1.7% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.