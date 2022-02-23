Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2022: RRC,RIG,GTE,GTE.TO

Energy stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% gain, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.24 to $92.15 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $0.17 to $7.01 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.15 higher at $4.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Range Resources (RRC) rose over 13% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a big jump in non-GAAP Q4 net income to $0.96 per share from $0.02 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue surged 162% year-over-year to $1.57 billion, topping the $881.4 million analyst mean. The company late Tuesday reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, expected to resume during the second half of 2022 and authorized a $500 million stock buyback program beginning immediately.

Transocean (RIG) climbed 5.46% after the drillship company reported a 10.2% drop in Q4 revenue from year-ago levels to $671 million but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $659 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also reported an adjusted net loss of $0.19 per share, improving on a $0.34 per share non-GAAP loss during the same quarter in 2020.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) added 2.3% after the Canadian exploration and production company reported Q4 net income of $0.17 per share, reversing a $0.13 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and topping the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.03 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

