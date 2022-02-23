Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2022: MTDR,RRC,RIG,GTE,GTE.TO

Energy stocks pared a portion of the Wednesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) adding 0.8% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% gain, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.19 higher at $92.10 per barrel, and global benchmark Brent crude was falling $0.50 to $96.57 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.13 to $4.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Matador Resources (MTDR) still was 1.3% higher late in Wednesday trading, easing from a nearly 11% opening advance, after the energy producer earned $1.26 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, up from $0.27 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.08 per share adjusted profit. The company also is projecting average daily production this year of around 102,000 barrels of oil equivalent, up 19% over FY21 levels.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) added 1.5% after the Canadian exploration and production company reported Q4 net income of $0.17 per share, reversing a $0.13 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and topping the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.03 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Transocean (RIG) climbed 4.7% after the drillship company reported a 10.2% drop in Q4 revenue from year-ago levels to $671 million but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $659 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also reported an adjusted net loss of $0.19 per share, improving on a $0.34 per share non-GAAP loss during the same quarter in 2020.

Range Resources (RRC) rose almost 14% after the oil, and natural gas producer reported a big jump in non-GAAP Q4 net income to $0.96 per share from $0.02 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue surged 162% year-over-year to $1.57 billion, topping the $881.4 million analysts' mean. The company late Tuesday reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, expected to resume during the second half of 2022, and authorized a $500 million stock buyback program beginning immediately.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.