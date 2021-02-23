Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2021: MGY,FI,IMO,IMO.TO,ETRN

Energy stocks continued to extend their Tuesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.8% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 3 cents lower at $61.67 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 47 cents to $65.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.89 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) was almost 12% higher, easing only slightly from a 13-month high of $11.61 a share that followed the exploration and production company Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.15 per share, up from $0.05 per share during the final three months of 2019 and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.10 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Frank's International (FI) also rallied Tuesday, at one point rising almost 52% to its best price since December 2019 at $5.27 a share, after the oilfield services firm reported a Q4 net loss of $0.02 per share, paring its $0.06 per share loss during the final quarter of 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell almost 31% from year-ago levels to $96.3 million, also topping the $88.2 million Street view.

Imperial Oil (IMO) rose fractionally, overcoming a prior slide that followed Goldman Sachs Tuesday reiterating its sell rating for the Canadian energy company although it also increased its price target for Imperial shares by CAD$3 to CAD$26 each.

To the downside, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) fell 0.2% after the pipeline company reported Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, reversing its $1.05 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Operating revenue declined 13.8% year-over-year to $367.1 million, also lagging the $380.2 million analyst mean.

