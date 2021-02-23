Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2021: FI,IMO,IMO.TO,ETRN

Energy stocks were extending their earlier advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 12 cents to $61.61 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 9 cents to $65.33 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 3.0%.

In company news, Frank's International (FI) rallied Tuesday, at one point rising almost 52% to its best price since December 2019 at $5.27 a share, after the oilfield services firm reported a Q4 net loss of $0.02 per share, paring its $0.06 per share loss during the final quarter of 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell almost 31% from year-ago levels to $96.3 million, also topping the $88.2 million Street view.

To the downside, Imperial Oil (IMO) declined fractionally after Goldman Sachs Tuesday reiterated its sell rating for the Canadian energy company although it increased its price target for Imperial shares by CAD$3 to CAD$26 each.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) fell 1.8% after the pipeline company reported Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, reversing its $1.05 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Operating revenue declined 13.8% year-over-year to $367.1 million, also lagging the $380.2 million analyst mean.

