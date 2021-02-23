Energy Sector Update for 02/23/2021: ETRN, HEP, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.90%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.12% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%. Front-month global benchmarks West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.38 at $61.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude lost $1.55 to $64.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.043 cents lower at $2.910 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares were down nearly 3% after the company posted Q4 earnings of $0.27 per share, compared with a loss of $1.05 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.34 per share.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) was unchanged after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.49 per diluted unit, up from $0.43 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.43.

Total's (TOT) renewable electricity production subsidiary is selling half of its equity in two portfolios of renewable projects in France, the energy major said. Total was gaining more than 2% in value recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.