Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2024: WES, PXD, YPF, D

Energy stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.7%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 16 following an increase of 12.8 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.8% to $78.55 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.7% to $83.64 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks fell by 60 billion cubic feet in the week ended Feb. 16, a larger drop than the 58 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a revised decrease of 54 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 2.4% to $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Western Midstream Partners (WES) shares jumped 11% in recent Thursday trading, a day after the company released its Q4 earnings.

YPF (YPF) rose 7.3% after UBS upgraded the company's stock to buy from neutral while raising its price target to $27 from $18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) on Thursday posted mixed results for its Q4 as an annual increase in revenue and oil production was countered by lower earnings. Its shares declined 0.2%.

Dominion Energy (D) reported Q4 operating earnings Thursday of $0.29 per share, down from $0.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.36. Its shares fell 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.