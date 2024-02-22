Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2024: FTI, LNG, D, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.7% to $77.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.8% to reach $82.41 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.8% lower at $1.69 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was up more than 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $0.05 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $2.08 billion, compared with $1.69 billion a year earlier.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was more than 1% lower after it posted lower Q4 net income and revenue.

Dominion Energy (D) was down nearly 1% after it reported lower Q4 operating earnings and revenue that also trailed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

