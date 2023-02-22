Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2023: MGEE,CHK,WTTR

Energy stocks were moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking 1.4% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.7% to $74.28 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 2.58% to $80.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were rebounding 8.8% higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, MGE Energy (MGEE) added 1.1% after the natural gas and electricity utility company said it earned $0.58 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.36 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased to $189.8 million compared with $162.1 million during the year-ago period. The lone analyst polled by Capital IQ had expecting Q4 net income of $0.42 per share on $164.8 million in revenue.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares rose 2.1% after the natural gas producer late Tuesday said it was selling a second portion of its remaining oil assets in the northern part of the Eagle Ford shale basin in south Texas to a division of British chemical maker Ineos Group for $1.4 billion.

Select Energy Services (WTTR) slid 6% after overnight reported a decline in its Q4 net income to $0.07 per share from $0.10 per share during the year-ago period and missing the two-analyst mean expecting the oilfield services company to earn $0.23 per share. Revenue for the company that also said it was changing its name to Select Water Solutions grew to $381.7 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $375.1 million during the same quarter in 2021 but also trailing the $387.9 million Street view.

