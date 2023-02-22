Energy
GTE

Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2023: GTE,GTE.TO,MGEE,CHK,WTTR

February 22, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks extended declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking 3.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 3.2% lower at $73.95 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 3.1% to $80.51 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rebounded 4.8% to $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) jumped 5.6% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday reported a Q4 profit of $0.09 per share, down from $0.17 per share during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the single-analyst estimate expecting $0.04 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares rose 2% after the natural gas producer late Tuesday said it was selling a second portion of its remaining oil assets in the northern part of the Eagle Ford shale basin in south Texas to a division of British chemical maker Ineos Group for $1.4 billion.

MGE Energy (MGEE) added 0.6% after the natural gas and electricity utility company said it earned $0.58 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.36 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased to $189.8 million compared with $162.1 million during the year-ago period. The lone analyst polled by Capital IQ had expected Q4 net income of $0.42 per share on $164.8 million in revenue.

Among decliners, Select Energy Services (WTTR) slid nearly 11% after overnight reporting a decline in its Q4 net income to $0.07 per share from $0.10 per share during the year-ago period and missing the two-analyst mean expecting the oilfield services company to earn $0.23 per share. Revenue for the company, which said it was changing its name to Select Water Solutions, grew to $381.7 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $375.1 million during the same quarter in 2021 but also trailing the $387.9 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTE
MGEE
CHK
WTTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.