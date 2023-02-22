Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2023: GTE,GTE.TO,MGEE,CHK,WTTR

Energy stocks extended declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking 3.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 3.2% lower at $73.95 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 3.1% to $80.51 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rebounded 4.8% to $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) jumped 5.6% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday reported a Q4 profit of $0.09 per share, down from $0.17 per share during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the single-analyst estimate expecting $0.04 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares rose 2% after the natural gas producer late Tuesday said it was selling a second portion of its remaining oil assets in the northern part of the Eagle Ford shale basin in south Texas to a division of British chemical maker Ineos Group for $1.4 billion.

MGE Energy (MGEE) added 0.6% after the natural gas and electricity utility company said it earned $0.58 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.36 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased to $189.8 million compared with $162.1 million during the year-ago period. The lone analyst polled by Capital IQ had expected Q4 net income of $0.42 per share on $164.8 million in revenue.

Among decliners, Select Energy Services (WTTR) slid nearly 11% after overnight reporting a decline in its Q4 net income to $0.07 per share from $0.10 per share during the year-ago period and missing the two-analyst mean expecting the oilfield services company to earn $0.23 per share. Revenue for the company, which said it was changing its name to Select Water Solutions, grew to $381.7 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $375.1 million during the same quarter in 2021 but also trailing the $387.9 million Street view.

