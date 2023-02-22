Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2023: GEL, PUMP, TRGP, XLE, USO, UNG

February 22, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $76.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 0.1% to $82.65 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.8% higher at $2.237 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was up 3.3% after reporting it swung to Q4 earnings of $0.15 per common unit from a loss of $0.71 a year earlier. A sole analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.15.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) reported Q4 earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.32. ProPetro was 5.2% lower recently.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was advancing 0.6% after it reported Q4 net income attributable to common shareholders of $318 million, up from a loss of $313.6 million a year earlier.

