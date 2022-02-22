Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2022: VAL, NEX, WMB, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.04 at $93.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.89 to $94.88 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $4.48 per 1 million BTU.

Valaris (VAL) was rallying by more than 5% after saying it swung to a Q4 profit of $0.37 per diluted share from a loss of $0.36 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.61 per share.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.08, swinging from a loss of $0.11 a quarter earlier. Eight analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.09.

Williams Companies (WMB) was climbing about 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.34.

