Energy
ETRN

Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2022: ETRN,BKR,CEQP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks have turned sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was declining 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was still posting a 0.4% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sliding 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.20 to $92.27 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was ahead $1.52 to $96.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.15 higher at $4.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) tumbled almost 15% after the natural gas gathering, transmission and storage company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street expectations for non-GAAP net income of $0.23 per share. Revenue fell 32.8% to $246.7 million, also trailing the $351.6 million Street view.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was falling 1.9% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% opening advance that followed the company saying it was partnering with privately held electric utility company Net Power & Light to support the deployment of zero-emission power plants. Under the terms, Baker Hughes will offer pumping and compression technology.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) rose almost 1% after the energy infrastructure company reported Q4 net income of $0.79 per share, improving on a $0.03 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the three-analyst mean expecting $0.31 per share. Revenue more than doubled to $1.38 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETRN BKR CEQP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular