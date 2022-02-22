Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2022: ETRN,BKR,CEQP

Energy stocks have turned sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was declining 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was still posting a 0.4% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sliding 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.20 to $92.27 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was ahead $1.52 to $96.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.15 higher at $4.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) tumbled almost 15% after the natural gas gathering, transmission and storage company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street expectations for non-GAAP net income of $0.23 per share. Revenue fell 32.8% to $246.7 million, also trailing the $351.6 million Street view.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was falling 1.9% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% opening advance that followed the company saying it was partnering with privately held electric utility company Net Power & Light to support the deployment of zero-emission power plants. Under the terms, Baker Hughes will offer pumping and compression technology.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) rose almost 1% after the energy infrastructure company reported Q4 net income of $0.79 per share, improving on a $0.03 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the three-analyst mean expecting $0.31 per share. Revenue more than doubled to $1.38 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.