Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2022: CVI,ETRN,BKR,CEQP

Energy stocks recouped a portion of their prior losses this afternoon as crude oil prices trimmed their earlier gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was declining 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was slipping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.28 higher at $92.35 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was rising $0.82 to $96.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained $0.07 to $4.50 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CVR Energy (CVI) dropped 5.5% after the petroleum refinery and fertilizer company Tuesday again said it would not be paying a regular dividend for the three months ended Dec. 31, upstaging improved Q4 earnings and revenue that also beat Wall Street expectations. The company did not pay a regular dividend during 2021 although it paid $2.40 per share to investors using $492 million in proceeds from the sale of Delek US Holdings in June.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) tumbled over 12% after the natural gas gathering, transmission and storage company reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street expectations for non-GAAP net income of $0.23 per share. Revenue fell 32.8% to $246.7 million, also trailing the $351.6 million Street view.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was falling 1% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 3% opening advance that followed the company saying it was partnering with privately-held electric utility company Net Power & Light to support the deployment of zero-emission power plants. Under the terms, Baker Hughes will offer pumping and compression technology.

To the upside, Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) rose 1.8% after the energy infrastructure company reported Q4 net income of $0.79 per share, improving on a $0.03 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the three-analyst mean expecting $0.31 per share. Revenue more than doubled to $1.38 billion.

