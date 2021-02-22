Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2021: PBR, GLOG, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.48%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.27 at $60.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.06 to $63.97 per barrel and natural gas futures were 13 cents lower at $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras (PBR), was shedding almost 21% after saying the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy has requested that the company convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for the purpose of appointing Joaquim Silva e Luna to replace Roberto Castello Branco, who is a board member and the company's chief executive.

GasLog (GLOG) was climbing past 18% amid a plan of merger with BlackRock's (BLK) Global Energy & Power Infrastructure fund. Under the merger proposal, Global Energy will acquire all of the outstanding common GasLog shares that are not held by certain existing shareholders for $5.80 in cash, a 17% premium to the LNG carrier's closing price on Feb. 19.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was nearly 3% higher after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share, wider than a loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.14 per share.

