Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2021: NVEE,GLOG,BLK,GEVO,PBR

Energy stocks eased slightly from big early gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.25 higher at $61.49 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $2.28, finishing at $65.19 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 12 cents to $2.95 per million BTU.

In company news, GasLog (GLOG) climbed nearly 20% after the liquefied natural gas carrier fleet operator Monday accepted an offer from BlackRock's (BLK) Global Energy & Power Infrastructure fund to buy some 45% of its shares outstanding for $5.80 per share, representing a 17% premium over Friday's closing price. The deal does not include shares owned by the GasLog sponsor's affiliates, including the Livanos family and the Onassis Foundation. The stock is expected to continu to trade after the deal's closing.

NV5 Global (NVEE) rose more than 1% after the infrastructure and construction company Monday said it is acquiring privately held geotechnical engineering consultancy and materials testing company TerraTech Engineers. Financial terms were not disclosed but NV5 said the deal will bolster its environmental, geotechnical and testing capabilities in the southeastern US.

Gevo (GEVO) was 7.5% lower, giving back an early 6.7% gain that followed the biofuels producer saying Scandinavian Airlines System has increased its purchase commitment to 5 million gallons per year, up from the airline's original contract to buy at least 200,000 gallons per year. Gevo expects to begin deliveries in 2024 and expects to receive more than $100 million undder the deal over its full term.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) tumbled over 21% after the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy late Friday asked the state-controlled energy major to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco with Joaquim Silva e Luna, who is the director-general of the Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric dam straddling the Parana River between Brazil and Paraguay as well as a general in the Brazilian army.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.