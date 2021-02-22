Energy Sector Update for 02/22/2021: GLOG,BLK,GEVO,PBR

Energy stocks were significantly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 4.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.65 to $60.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.66 to $64.57 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 16 cents lower at $2.91 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.7% gain.

In company news, GasLog (GLOG) climbed 19% after the liquefied natural gas carrier fleet operator Monday agreed to a $5.80-per-share going-private proposal by BlackRock's (BLK) Global Energy & Power Infrastructure fund, representing a 17% premium over Friday's closing price. After closing, GasLog shareholders will continue to own about 55% of its outstanding common shares, with the remaining stock held by Global Energy.

Gevo (GEVO) was 3% lower, giving back an early 6.7% gain that followed the biofuels producer saying Scandinavian Airlines System has increased its purchase commitment to 5 million gallons per year, up from the airline's original contract to buy at least 200,000 gallons per year. Gevo expects to begin deliveries in 2024 and is expecting the total value of the deal to exceed $100 million over its entire term.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) tumbled over 20% after the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy late Friday asked the state-controlled energy major to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco with Joaquim Silva e Luna, who is the director-general of the Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric dam straddling the Parana River between Brazil and Paraguay as well as a general in the Brazilian army.

