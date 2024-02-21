News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2024: BKR, OGE, DINO

February 21, 2024

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 1.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.5% to $77.40 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.3% to $82.61 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 12.6% to $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, OGE Energy (OGE) shares spiked 2.9% after it reported Q4 earnings Wednesday of $0.24 per diluted share, down from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares rose 0.7% after it said Wednesday it has secured a contract from Petrobras (PBR) to provide well construction services for three rigs in the Buzios field, offshore Brazil.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was slipping 1.4% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, down from $2.97 a year earlier.

