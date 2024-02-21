Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2024: AGR, TTE, OGE, DINO

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $77.93 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.8% to $83.03 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 12% to $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Avangrid (AGR) shares were rising 1% after saying Wednesday that its 106-megawatt wind farm Midland Wind in Henry County, Illinois, has started commercial operation.

TotalEnergies (TTE) gained 1% after saying Wednesday it will supply sustainable aviation fuel to Airbus, covering over half of its fuel needs in Europe.

OGE Energy (OGE) shares spiked 2% after it reported Q4 earnings Wednesday of $0.24 per diluted share, down from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was slipping 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, down from $2.97 a year earlier.

