Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2023: SSL,SU,SU.TO,IMO,IMO.TO,XOM,VAL

Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) sinking 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining 1.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $76.56 per barrel and North Sea Brent crude was sliding 0.6% to $83.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7.6% lower to $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sasol (SSL) slid 8.3% after the South African petrochemicals firm reported core earnings of 24.55 South African rand ($1.35) per share for the first half of its fiscal 2023, up from 22.52 a year earlier, while total increased to 151.8 billion rand during the six months ended Dec. 31 from 119.9 billion rand during the prior-year period. Analyst estimates were not available.

Valaris (VAL) dropped 8.1% after the contract drill-ship operator reported Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, down from $0.44 per share during the prior year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share.

Suncor Energy (SU) added nearly b1% after Tuesday saying former Imperial Oil (IMO) chief executive will join the Canadian oil and natural gas producer as its new CEO on April 3. Kruger had a 39-year career with ExxonMobil (XOM), including six years as board chairman, president and CEO of its Imperial Oil unit in Canada, and he succeeds Kris Smith, who has been interim chief executive at Suncor since July and is slated to become its next chief financial officer in May.

