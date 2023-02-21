Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2023: SSL, HLX, VAL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
February 21, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.4% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $76.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.7% to $83.48 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.3% lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol (SSL) reported reported fiscal 2023 H1 results and said it has launched venture capital fund Sasol Ventures to advance its decarbonization strategy. Sasol was over 6% lower in recent premarket activity.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.02 per share, compared with a loss of $0.17 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.02.

Valaris (VAL) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.38 per share, down from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.44.

