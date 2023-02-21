Energy
Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2023: HLX,SSL,SU,SU.TO,IMO,IMO.TO,XOM,VAL

February 21, 2023 — 04:06 pm EST

Energy stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) sinking 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining 1.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.3% tt $76.05 per barrel and North Sea Brent crude was sliding 0.6% to $83.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 8.8% to $2.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) gained 12% after the offshore oil platform services company reported Q4 net income of $0.02 per share, compared with a $0.17 per share loss a year earlier.

Suncor Energy (SU) rose 1.4%. The company on Tuesday named Rich Kruger as CEO effective April 3. He was previously CEO of Imperial Oil (IMO) and had a 39-year career with ExxonMobil (XOM),

Sasol (SSL) slid 8.4%. The South African petrochemical firm reported core earnings of 24.55 South African rand ($1.35) per share for the first half of its fiscal 2023, up from 22.52 a year earlier.

Valaris (VAL) dropped 9% after the contract drill-ship operator reported Q4 net income fell from a year earlier.

