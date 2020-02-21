Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2020: VAL, ERF, LNG, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.57%

CVX: -0.51%

COP: -1.05%

SLB: -1.03%

OXY: -0.91%

Energy giants were declining pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.80 at $53.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.96 to $58.35 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.89 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.86% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.14% lower.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Valaris (VAL), which was more than 8% lower after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $1.55 per share, wider than the $1.31 loss per share estimate from a survey of analysts by Capital IQ.

(-) Enerplus (ERF) was declining by more than 3% after it booked adjusted net income of CAD0.15 ($0.11) per share in the final quarter of 2019. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of CAD0.25.

In other sector news:

(=) Spanish utility Naturgy Energy Group has canceled two cargoes of liquefied natural gas from US-based Cheniere Energy (LNG), Bloomberg News reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. Cheniere Energy was flat in recent trading.

