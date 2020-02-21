Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2020: PSXP,PSX,OIS,VAL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.1%

CVX -1.1%

COP -0.9%

SLB -1.63%

OXY -2.14%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 46 cents to $53.42 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 87 cents to $58.44 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.92 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.0% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% retreat.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) was fractionally lower, paring most of a 3% decline earlier Friday that followed the master limited partnership announcing plans to acquire a 50% stake in the Liberty Pipeline project from Phillips 66 (PSX) for $75 million. The 700-mile crude oil pipeline connecting the Bakken and Rockies production areas to Cushing, Okla., is a joint venture with privately held True Companies and will begin operations during the first half of 2021.

In other sector news:

(-) Oil States International (OIS) dropped 4.9% after Raymond James lowered its price target for the well-site services firm by $4 to $14 a share but reiterated its strong buy investment recommendation for the company's stock.

(-) Valaris (VAL) fell over 27% after the offshore drilling company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $1.55 per share, improving slightly from its $1.56 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $1.31 per share.

