Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2020: ERF,ERF.TO,PSXP,PSX,OIS,VAL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.16%

CVX -0.87%

COP -0.92%

SLB -1.30%

OXY -2.02%

Energy stocks added to their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 50 cents lower at $53.38 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 84 cents to $58.47 per barrel. Natural gas futures slipped 2 cents to$1.91 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Enerplus (ERF) was set to end almost 4% lower on Friday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer earlier reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of CAD0.15 per share, down from CAD0.42 per share during the same quarter in 2018 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted earnings of CAD0.25 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Oil and gas sales fell 8.9% year-over-year to CAD41.6 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(-) Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) was fractionally lower, paring most of a 3% decline earlier Friday that followed the master limited partnership announcing plans to acquire a 50% stake in the Liberty Pipeline project from Phillips 66 (PSX) for $75 million. The 700-mile crude oil pipeline connecting the Bakken and Rockies production areas to Cushing, Okla., is a joint venture with privately-held True Companies and will begin operations during the first half of 2021.

(-) Oil States International (OIS) dropped 5.3% after Raymond James lowered its price target for the well-site services firm by $4 to $14 a share but reiterated its strong buy investment recommendation for the company's stock.

(-) Valaris (VAL) fell over 24% after the offshore drilling company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $1.55 per share, improving slightly from its $1.56 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $1.31 per share.

