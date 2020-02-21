Energy Sector Update for 02/21/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with price move, EIA/Commerzbank/Scotiabank reports and market commentary from first paragraph.)

Crude fell intraday on Friday after a slump in Japanese manufacturing to a seven-year low intensified concern over the economic impact of the coronavirus outside of its epicenter China and reports OPEC-plus failed to keep alive an idea of bringing forward a joint meeting to discuss further supply cuts.

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped by more than 1% to $53.33, while Brent futures were down by almost 2% to $58.26.

Both oil types failed to sustainably capitalize on favorable US inventories data this week.Stockpiles jumped by 415,000 over a week to Feb. 14, according to the Energy Information Administration, lagging market forecasts for a surge between 2.5 million barrels to 3.4 million barrels.

The Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.6 in February from 48.8 in the previous month, signaling the sharpest deterioration in business conditions since December 2012. The biggest drag came from the PMI's highest-weighted component, new orders, which declined markedly, according to a report from IHS Markit.

The survey noted that "coronavirus has hit tourism in Japan, a key source for the demand for services" in the third-largest economy in the world.

World Health Organization officials reportedly said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, where there are 18 confirmed cases and four deaths in just two days, is "very worrisome." This follows a growing number of cases in neighboring South Korea and Japan. Total confirmed cases have now reached about 76,700, with almost 2,250 casualties.

"The virus is clearly a negative risk event with considerable downside potential, but the situation is fluid and some signs of stability are surfacing," a report from Scotiabank said on Thursday. "More information on the extent to which demand is destroyed or simply delayed should emerge in the coming months."

With China remaining the epicenter of this global health emergency, the concern is its economy could be hit too hard in Q1, with the possibility of Q2 also getting sucked into the crisis, especially if the virus spreads globally in a meaningful way, further undermining crude demand.

"The situation in China is still far from normalizing," Commerzbank analysts Daniel Briesemann and Carsten Fritsch wrote in a research report on Friday. "Concerns about the virus spreading outside China are increasing, which is putting noticeable pressure on oil prices."

The risk to crude demand in Q1 is piling pressure on the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia -- a cartel known as OPEC-plus -- to "remove the abundant oil" from the market, the report said. OPEC-plus is cutting 1.7 million barrels of crude daily, a stance that is coming up for review next month in a joint meeting.

"The idea of bringing the meeting forward is finally off the table after Russian oil producers expressed their opposition to any such plan," the analysts wrote. "In any case, the next scheduled OPEC-plus meeting will be taking place in two weeks. One option on the table is a proposed additional production cut of 600,000 barrels per day."

The analysts pointed out that together with the outages of about 1 million barrels per day in Libya and the production shortfalls that can be expected in Venezuela due to the new US sanctions, "this would probably be sufficient to rebalance the oil market."

Meanwhile, data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) showed on Friday that the US oil rig count increased by one to 679 over a week ended Feb. 21, the highest level since Dec. 20. The combined count for the US also rose by one to 791 as gas rigs were flat at 110.

In Canada, the oil rig count fell by three to 169, with the gas count down by eight to 75 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America sank by 10 to 1,035, compared with 1,259 a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.